Claude Gray Simmons, 82, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at CAMC-Memorial.
The family will receive friends at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m. with Pastor G.P. Simmons officiating. Military Honors by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Hillsboro Fire Department PO Box 81 Hillsboro, WV 24946.
Online condolence may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com
Claude Gray Simmons, 82, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at CAMC-Memorial.
more recommended stories
-
Claude Simmons
Claude Gray Simmons, 82, of Hillsboro,.
-
Herman Oscar
Herman Glynn Oscar, 78, of Catlett,.
-
Randall Cutlip
Dr. Randall Curry Cutlip, DVM, beloved.
-
Charles Rexrode
Charles Owen “Flug” Rexrode, age 88,.
-
Eugene Galford
Eugene P. Galford, age 89, of.
-
William Lovelace
William Claude “Bill” Lovelace, 93, of.
-
Richard Burns
Richard Craig (Dick) Burns, 75, of.
-
Randall Cutlip
Dr. Randall Curry Cutlip, DVM, beloved.
-
Richard Galford
Richard Wayne Galford, age 58, of.
-
William Lovelace
William Claude “Bill” Lovelace, 93, of.
-
Lewis Bullock
Lewis Ray “Lou” Bullock, 85, of.
-
Karen Young
Karen Marie Mick Young, 77, the.
-
Peggy Brill
Peggy Jeanne Coleman Brill, 91, of.
-
Steven Tincher
Steven Edward Tincher, age 44, of.
-
Goldie Anderson
Goldie Mae Slaven Anderson, 92, formerly.
-
Delberta Foster
Delberta Ruckman Foster, 84, of Hot.
-
Leslie Goldizen
Leslie Kay Goldizen, 46, of Marlinton,.
-
David Cain
David Russell Cain, 66, of Roanoke,.
-
Betty Lovelace
Betty Jo Lovelace, 89, of Dunmore,.
-
Donna Arbogast
Donna Sue Arbogast, age 70, of.