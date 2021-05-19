What’s Cookin’?

Ramp Potatoes

5 large potatoes, peeled and sliced

2 Tbsp. bacon drippings

6 ramps, thinly sliced

5 slices bacon, chopped

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Place potatoes into large pot, cover with salted water and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until potatoes begin to soften- about 10 minutes; drain.

Heat bacon drippings in large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir potatoes in hot drippings until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Stir ramps and bacon in with the potatoes; season with salt and pepper. Continue cooking until ramps are soft, about 5 minutes.

Ramp Mayonnaise

1 large egg

2 large egg yolks

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

Salt to taste

3/4 cup light olive oil

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. freshly-squeezed lemon juice, or more to taste

Minced ramps, to taste

Combine egg and egg yolks and process in a food processor.

Slowly pour in light olive oil and extra virgin olive oil until mixture becomes thick and creamy.

Add lemon juice and salt.

Transfer mayonnaise to a small bowl and stir in ramps.

Spoon into jar and refrigerate until serving.

Recipes courtesy of The Market Bulletin, May 2021