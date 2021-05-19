What’s Cookin’?

Ramp Potatoes
5 large potatoes, peeled and sliced
2 Tbsp. bacon drippings
6 ramps, thinly sliced
5 slices bacon, chopped
Salt and ground black pepper to taste
Place potatoes into large pot, cover with salted water and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until potatoes begin to soften- about 10 minutes; drain.
Heat bacon drippings in large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir potatoes in hot drippings until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Stir ramps and bacon in with the potatoes; season with salt and pepper. Continue cooking until ramps are soft, about 5 minutes.
Ramp Mayonnaise
1 large egg
2 large egg yolks
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
Salt to taste
3/4 cup light olive oil
2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
2 Tbsp. freshly-squeezed lemon juice, or more to taste
Minced ramps, to taste
Combine egg and egg yolks and process in a food processor.
Slowly pour in light olive oil and extra virgin olive oil until mixture becomes thick and creamy.
Add lemon juice and salt.
Transfer mayonnaise to a small bowl and stir in ramps.
Spoon into jar and refrigerate until serving.
Recipes courtesy of The Market Bulletin, May 2021