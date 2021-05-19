Subscribe Today
  • What's Cookin'? with Louise Barnisky

    • What’s Cookin’?

    May 19, 2021

    Ramp Potatoes
    5 large potatoes, peeled and sliced
    2 Tbsp. bacon drippings
    6 ramps, thinly sliced
    5 slices bacon, chopped
    Salt and ground black pepper to taste 
    Place potatoes into large pot, cover with salted water and bring to a boil.
    Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until potatoes begin to soften- about 10 minutes; drain.
    Heat bacon drippings in large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir potatoes in hot drippings until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Stir ramps and bacon in with the potatoes; season with salt and pepper. Continue cooking until ramps are soft, about 5 minutes.

    Ramp Mayonnaise
    1 large egg
    2 large egg yolks
    1 tsp. Dijon mustard
    Salt to taste
    3/4 cup light olive oil
    2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
    2 Tbsp. freshly-squeezed lemon juice, or more to taste
    Minced ramps, to taste
    Combine egg and egg yolks and process in a food processor.
    Slowly pour in light olive oil and extra virgin olive oil until mixture becomes thick and creamy.
    Add lemon juice and salt.
    Transfer mayonnaise to a small bowl and stir in ramps.
    Spoon into jar and refrigerate until serving.
    Recipes courtesy of The Market Bulletin, May 2021

    more recommended stories