What’s Cookin’?

Hot Bologna

Sandwich

2 tsp. butter

1 thick slice bologna

1 slice cheese

1 slice onion

2 lettuce leaves

1 1/2 tsp. mustard

2 slices bread

Preheat butter in skillet. Place bologna in skillet and cook both sides. Place cheese slice on top of bologna and melt slightly. Remove bologna and cheese and place on bread. Add mustard, onion and lettuce. Top with other bread slice.

Company

Cabbage

1 head cabbage

2 Tbsp. butter

2 eggs, hard boiled

2 Tbsp. flour

1 cup milk

1 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

1/2 cup grated cheese

Cut a head of cabbage in wedges – each wedge to make one serving. Cook in a small amount of boiling, salted water until just tender. Don’t overcook or wedges will lose their shape.

Melt butter, add flour and blend. Add milk, salt and pepper. Cook over low heat until thick, then stir in cheese. Remove from heat and add chopped egg whites. Arrange wedges on a platter and pour sauce over them.

Sieve the egg yolks over the top.