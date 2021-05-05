NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES
Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.
Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.
First Publication Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021
Claim Deadline Date: Monday, June 28, 2021
ESTATE NUMBER: 14239
ESTATE OF: RUTH MARY SIMMONS
ADMINISTRATRIX: Kathy Bostic
P. O. Box 100
Hillsboro, WV 24946
ESTATE NUMBER: 14247
ESTATE OF: ERIN LOUISE LASH
ADMINISTRATOR: Gregory Lash
74 Seneca Crest Drive
Buckeye, WV 24924-9170
ESTATE NUMBER: 14248
ESTATE OF: LEO WILLIAM MACE, JR.
ADMINISTRATRIX: Peggy Ann Mace
115 Little Italy Road
Cass, WV 24927-9091
Subscribed and sworn to before me on April 26, 2021.
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
4/29/2c
ORDER OF PUBLICATION IN THE FAMILY COURT OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
IN RE: THE CHILDREN OF: Civil Action No. 21-FIG-01
MICHAEL W. SMITH
and KATHY SMITH, Petitioners
vs.
KASANDRA A. SMITH, Respondent
The object of this suit is to obtain Infant Guardianship.
Michael D. Doss, Trustee
Attorney at Law
921 Tenth Avenue
Marlinton, WV 24954
5/6/3c
ACCEPTING BIDS
Pendleton Community Bank in Marlinton is accepting bids for mulch removal and replacement. Deadline for bids to be sumitted is Thursday, May 13, 2021. Bids may be submitted via email to ldun brack@yourbank.com or by phone to Lauren Dunbrack at 304-358-3622 ext. 1309.
4/29/2c
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has scheduled a public hearing on June 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the Draft Fiscal Year 2022 Intended Use Plan for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program (CWSRF). A part of the Intended Use Plan is the Fiscal Year 2022 Priority List.
The hearing will take place as a Zoom meeting, at login information below.
A copy of the draft Fiscal Year 2022 Intended Use Plan is available, and may be requested by calling, writing or sending an email request to the address below. The plan can also be viewed on DEP’s website.
Contact:
Katheryn Emery
WV Department of Environmental Protection
Division of Water & Waste Management
Clean Water State Revolving Fund
601 57th Street, SE
Charleston, WV 25304
304-926-0499 Ext. 43830
Katheryn.D.Emery@wv.gov
Zoom Meeting information:
us02web.zoom.us/j/82004349256?pwd=TlVSWXFsSzlFT3dQQ3FjV1NMYzFoZz09
Dial in number: 1-646-558-86561
Meeting ID: 820 0434 9256
Passcode: 711550
4/29/2c
NOTICE
On April 1, 2021, the Consumer Confidence Reports for Pocahontas County PSD’s water treatment plants at Durbin – PWSID: WV3303812 – and Cheat Mountain Water – PWSID: WV3303808 – were published in this newspaper.
That report will not be sent to your homes by mail.
To receive a paper copy, please contact Heidi Hickson by phone at 304-572-6197 or by email at hhickson@pcpsd.org
Pocahontas County PSD
5/6/1c
WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Division of Highways
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
Bids will be received electronically by the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways through the Bid Express Bidding Service (www.bidx.com) and by sealed proposals (only when prequalification is waived) being received at its office in Building 5, Room 843, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia, until Tuesday, June 08, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The bids will be downloaded and/or opened and read publically thereafter for the constructions of the following project(s):
Call: 017; Contract: 2020000285; State Project :S388-GDR/L-21.00; Description: GUARDRAIL, D8 2021 B11 Guardrail, D8 2021 B11 Guardrail; COUNTY: PENDLETON, POCAHONTAS , RANDOLPH ,TUCKER.
Proposals will be received from prequalified and West Virginia licensed contractors only except that on Federal-Aid Projects a contractor’s license is not required at time of bid, but will be required before work can begin. Registration is required with the Department of Administration, Division of Purchasing, in accordance with Chapter 5A, Article 3, Section 12 of the West Virigia Code.
All contractors submitting bids on project(s) must include one of the following forms properly executed with each proposal: Proposal Guaranty Bond, Cashier’s Check, or Certified Check for $500.00 or 5% of the total bid, whichever is greater.
*These are projects on which any contractor with a Category “W” Prequalification Rating may be eligible to bid.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways reserves the right to defer, delay or postpone the date for receiving and publicly opening proposals for any project designated in this advertisement, without the necessity of renewing such advertisement. All bidders holding valid bidding proposals will be notified of such deferment, delay or postponement and the date that proposals will be received and publicly opened.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex or national origin in consideration for an award.
West Virginia Department of Transportation
Division of Highways
Ryland W. Musick, Jr., P.E., Ph.D.
Deputy State Highway Engineer
Chief Engineer of Programs
5/6/3c