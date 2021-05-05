NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Claim Deadline Date: Monday, June 28, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER: 14239

ESTATE OF: RUTH MARY SIMMONS

ADMINISTRATRIX: Kathy Bostic

P. O. Box 100

Hillsboro, WV 24946

ESTATE NUMBER: 14247

ESTATE OF: ERIN LOUISE LASH

ADMINISTRATOR: Gregory Lash

74 Seneca Crest Drive

Buckeye, WV 24924-9170

ESTATE NUMBER: 14248

ESTATE OF: LEO WILLIAM MACE, JR.

ADMINISTRATRIX: Peggy Ann Mace

115 Little Italy Road

Cass, WV 24927-9091

Subscribed and sworn to before me on April 26, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

4/29/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION IN THE FAMILY COURT OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE: THE CHILDREN OF: Civil Action No. 21-FIG-01

MICHAEL W. SMITH

and KATHY SMITH, Petitioners

vs.

KASANDRA A. SMITH, Respondent

The object of this suit is to obtain Infant Guardianship.

Michael D. Doss, Trustee

Attorney at Law

921 Tenth Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954

5/6/3c

ACCEPTING BIDS

Pendleton Community Bank in Marlinton is accepting bids for mulch removal and replacement. Deadline for bids to be sumitted is Thursday, May 13, 2021. Bids may be submitted via email to ldun brack@yourbank.com or by phone to Lauren Dunbrack at 304-358-3622 ext. 1309.

4/29/2c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has scheduled a public hearing on June 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the Draft Fiscal Year 2022 Intended Use Plan for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program (CWSRF). A part of the Intended Use Plan is the Fiscal Year 2022 Priority List.

The hearing will take place as a Zoom meeting, at login information below.

A copy of the draft Fiscal Year 2022 Intended Use Plan is available, and may be requested by calling, writing or sending an email request to the address below. The plan can also be viewed on DEP’s website.

Contact:

Katheryn Emery

WV Department of Environmental Protection

Division of Water & Waste Management

Clean Water State Revolving Fund

601 57th Street, SE

Charleston, WV 25304

304-926-0499 Ext. 43830

Katheryn.D.Emery@wv.gov

Zoom Meeting information:

us02web.zoom.us/j/82004349256?pwd=TlVSWXFsSzlFT3dQQ3FjV1NMYzFoZz09

Dial in number: 1-646-558-86561

Meeting ID: 820 0434 9256

Passcode: 711550

4/29/2c

NOTICE

On April 1, 2021, the Consumer Confidence Reports for Pocahontas County PSD’s water treatment plants at Durbin – PWSID: WV3303812 – and Cheat Mountain Water – PWSID: WV3303808 – were published in this newspaper.

That report will not be sent to your homes by mail.

To receive a paper copy, please contact Heidi Hickson by phone at 304-572-6197 or by email at hhickson@pcpsd.org

Pocahontas County PSD

5/6/1c

WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Division of Highways

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Bids will be received electronically by the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways through the Bid Express Bidding Service (www.bidx.com) and by sealed proposals (only when prequalification is waived) being received at its office in Building 5, Room 843, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia, until Tuesday, June 08, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The bids will be downloaded and/or opened and read publically thereafter for the constructions of the following project(s):

Call: 017; Contract: 2020000285; State Project :S388-GDR/L-21.00; Description: GUARDRAIL, D8 2021 B11 Guardrail, D8 2021 B11 Guardrail; COUNTY: PENDLETON, POCAHONTAS , RANDOLPH ,TUCKER.

Proposals will be received from prequalified and West Virginia licensed contractors only except that on Federal-Aid Projects a contractor’s license is not required at time of bid, but will be required before work can begin. Registration is required with the Department of Administration, Division of Purchasing, in accordance with Chapter 5A, Article 3, Section 12 of the West Virigia Code.

All contractors submitting bids on project(s) must include one of the following forms properly executed with each proposal: Proposal Guaranty Bond, Cashier’s Check, or Certified Check for $500.00 or 5% of the total bid, whichever is greater.

*These are projects on which any contractor with a Category “W” Prequalification Rating may be eligible to bid.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways reserves the right to defer, delay or postpone the date for receiving and publicly opening proposals for any project designated in this advertisement, without the necessity of renewing such advertisement. All bidders holding valid bidding proposals will be notified of such deferment, delay or postponement and the date that proposals will be received and publicly opened.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex or national origin in consideration for an award.

West Virginia Department of Transportation

Division of Highways

Ryland W. Musick, Jr., P.E., Ph.D.

Deputy State Highway Engineer

Chief Engineer of Programs

5/6/3c