What’s Cookin’?

Orange and Onion Salad

6 Tbsp. olive oil or vegetable oil

2 Tbsp. orange juice

4 tsp. vinegar

1 Tbsp. minced fresh rosemary or 1 tsp. dried rosemary, crushed

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 small red onion

4 medium oranges, peeled and sectioned

8 cups torn romaine

In large salad bowl, whisk oil, orange juice, vinegar, rosemary, salt and pepper. Cut onion into very thin slices, then into 1” pieces, add to dressing. Add oranges and romaine; toss gently. Serves 8.

Apple Butter Pie

1 1/2 cups apple butter

1/2 cup sugar

2 tsp. flour

1 large egg

1/2 tsp. salt

1 cup milk

1/2 tsp. each cinnamon and cloves

Crust:

1 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp. salt

5 Tbsp. shortening, cold water or milk to moisten

Use larger half of dough for bottom crust. Roll out small half and cut into strips.

Place filling in crust then use strips to criss-cross on top of pie.

Bake at 350º for about an hour.