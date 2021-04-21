NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021

Claim Deadline Date: Monday, June 14, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER: 14217

ESTATE OF: RICHARD B. HINER

EXECUTRIX: Patricia A. Hiner

P. O. Box 335

Durbin, WV 26264-0335

ESTATE NUMBER: 14235

ESTATE OF: GLADYS PAULINE THOMPSON

CO-EXECUTOR: Virgil Allen Butler, Jr.

3537 Goldmine Road

Goldvein, VA 22720-2038

CO-EXECUTOR: Diana Jean Lester

1295 Thomastown Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-1476

ESTATE NUMBER: 14236

ESTATE OF: GERALDINE MORRISON

EXECUTRIX: Catherine Kitchen

509 Hall Street

Charleston, WV 25302-1905

ESTATE NUMBER: 14238

ESTATE OF: ESPERANZA RIOS

EXECUTOR: Michael Deweese

897 Beaver Creek Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6021

Subscribed and sworn to before me on April 12, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

4/15/2c

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

HARDY COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE: NAME CHANGE OF TJC TO TJB AND TJC TO TJB

Civil Action No.: 20-P-49

20-P-51

The object of this suit is to obtain a name change.

To James M. Campbell:

It appearing that the Biological Father is a resident of the State of West Virginia, it is hereby ordered that James M. Campbell, II serve upon Brian J. Vance, Petitioners’ attorney, whose address is 255 West Main Street, P.O. Box 1810, Romney, West Virginia 26757, an answer, including any related counterclaim or defense you may have to the complaint filed in this action on or before the 21st day of May 2021. If you fail to do so, thereafter judgment, upon proper hearing and trial, may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

A copy of said petition can be obtained from the Hardy County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

• A hearing in this matter is scheduled before the Honorable H. Charles Carl, III in Hardy County, West Virginia, on the 21st day of May 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Brian J. Vance, Attorney

Sherman Law Firm

Romney, WV 26757

4/22/2c

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF

CHRISTOPHER GUMM, Petitioner

and Civil Action No. 20-D-31

APRIL GUMM, Respondent

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS TO OBTAIN A DIVORCE

To the Above Named Respondent: APRIL GUMM

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that APRIL GUMM is a non-resident of the State of West Virginia or has an unknown address. It is hereby ordered that April Gumm serve upon the pro se Petitioner, whose address is 1829 ½ Bigley Avenue, Apt. 2, Charleston, WV 25302, an Answer, including any related counterclaim or defense you may have to the Petition/Amended Petition for Divorce filed in this action on or before May 10, 2021.

If you fail to do so, thereafter judgment, upon proper hearing and trial, may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

A Final Hearing will be held in this matter on May 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court, April 9, 2021.

Connie M. Carr, Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

4/15/2c

NOTICE TO BID

Denmar Correctional Center, Denmar Road, is accepting bids for two (2) cuttings of approximately 35 acres of hay.

Bids must include the bale weight and price per pound.

Bids must be submitted to Sylvia Haney, ASO, 4319 Denmar Road, Hillsboro, WV 24946.

You may call 304-653-4201 for further information.

Bids will be accepted through 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

4/15/2c

NOTICE

The proposed 2021-2022 Budget for Pocahontas County Schools will be available for inspection and review at the Board of Education Office beginning Friday, April 30, 2021, through Tuesday, May 11, 2021, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., excluding days school is not in session.

The budget will be presented for adoption to the Board at the regular meeting on Tuesday, May11, 2021, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Board of Education Office in Buckeye, West Virginia.

4/22/2c

POCAHONTAS COUNTY COMMISSION CONTRIBUTION REQUESTS

In order to better serve all individuals, groups and organizations seeking contributions and/or funding from the Pocahontas County Commission, our office has set aside the first Tuesday of August, November, February and May for discussion and/or action of requests made for consideration. Letters or other correspondence may be addressed to our office at 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954. Appointments or scheduling of presentations may still be made at any meeting, noting that decisions may be deferred until one of the above-scheduled dates. Guidelines for contributions for fiscal year 2020-2021 are listed below. Requests to be placed on the agenda for the May session must be made to the County Commission Office no later than 12:00 noon on April 29, 2021. Please contact the Commission Office at 304-799-6063 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm or by email to pocahontascoclrk@aol.com for further information.

The Pocahontas County Commission will have four (4) funding request meetings per year, one meeting per quarter. To be considered for contribution requests:

(1) All groups, organizations or entities must have representative available at County Commission meeting at time of the initial presentation; no exceptions will be made;

(2) All groups, organizations or entities must show proof (i.e., copy) of its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued 501(c) or other non-profit status, or in the case of a public entity (i.e., school board or town), a verified statement of public purpose behind the request; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission;

(3) All individuals, groups, organizations or entities seeking contributions must possess a valid copy of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued 501(c) or other non-profit documentation matching the exact name of the group, organization or entity, except in the case of a public entity (i.e., school board or town) or a request of $500.00 or less (see No. 7 below); no other exceptions will be made;

(4) All requests must contain itemized budget and a financial statement from group, organization or entity at time of initial request, or if request is from a public entity (i.e., school board or town) such budget and financial documents must be presented for the specific project; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission;

(5) Only one request per fiscal year from each group, organization or entity will be considered and such request may only be presented no sooner than the one (1) year anniversary of any prior request, and will be determined by the named payee on previously issued checks; no exceptions will be made;

(6) No requests will be approved for any group, organization or entity in an amount over and above $5,000.00 per fiscal year;

(7) Any group, organization or entity requesting a contribution from the Commission in an amount of $500.00 or less per fiscal year shall be exempt from providing documentation regarding its 501(c) or other non-profit status; however, all requests must contain itemized budget and a financial statement; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission.

(8) Any group, organization or entity which receives a contribution and/or funding from the Pocahontas County Commission must file at the end of the State’s fiscal year, a report of all disbursements of the funds. Such report of disbursements must be in the form of an audit performed by an independent certified public accountant or, in lieu thereof, by submission of a statement sworn, under oath, by the highest officer or authority of the recipient, group, organization or entity. For purposes of this paragraph the State’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

Walt Helmick, President

Pocahontas County Commission

4/22/1c