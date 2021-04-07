What’s Cookin’?

Ham Balls

1 lb. ground pork

1 lb. ground baked ham

2 eggs

3/4 cup milk

2/3 cup crushed shredded wheat cereal

Sauce:

1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar

2/3 cup water

1/3 cup vinegar

3/4 tsp. dried mustard

In bowl, combine meat, eggs, milk and cereal; mix well.

Shape into 1 1/2 to 2-inch balls; place in greased 13” x 9” baking dish.

In saucepan, combine sauce ingredients; bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer, uncovered for 4 minutes.

Pour over ham balls. Bake, uncovered, at 350º for 60-70 minutes or until browned. Yields 8 servings.

Maple Custard

3 eggs, beaten

1⁄2 cup maple syrup

2 cups whole milk

1⁄4 tsp. salt

1⁄4 tsp. nutmeg

In a bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well.

Pour into 4 small Pyrex bowls (or ramekins).

Set bowls in deep pan with hot water that reaches halfway up sides of bowls.

Bake at 350º for about 40 minutes or until knife inserted in center of custard comes out clean.

Serve warm or chilled.