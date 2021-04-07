The Great Greenbrier River Race is back

Kellyn Cassell

Contributing Writer



Even though the pandemic may not yet be over, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and we are back for another year of racing!

On Saturday, April 24, we will host an in-person event! While this year will look a little different than previous years, as we try to be as COVID-safe as possible, we have been given the green light from all required parties to return for our 34th(ish) annual race.

We will start in waves every 20 minutes of no more than 75 racers. We will be slightly re-routing the course to avoid as much racer overlap as possible. There will be grab-and-go snacks for the racers at the finish instead of the post-award catered meal and award ceremony. All finishers will receive a medal.

For those of you not able to join us in person for the race, we also have a virtual option, which allows you to run our course (or your own) anytime from April 17 to May 15.

Register for the in-person (by your desired start time) or the virtual option at www.tristateracer.com

Follow our Facebook page for more race day details as we get closer to the race.

Also, if you are not racing, we ask that you cheer us on from afar, as we must adhere to the COVID protocols and keep the crowds as small as we can.

Spread the word, lace up your racing shoes, grab your paddle, and tune up your bike for what is going to be another great race.