What’s Cookin’?

Sour Milk

Buckwheat Cakes

2 cups buckwheat flour (stone ground)

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. soda

1 tsp. salt

2 cups sour milk or buttermilk

1 1/4 cups sweet milk

1 Tbsp. shortening

Measure and sift dry ingredients, add milk gradually, stir to make smooth batter. Add melted shortening.

Bake on hot griddle. Makes 16 cakes.



Maple Fudge

1 Tbsp. light corn syrup

2 cups maple syrup

3/4 cup light cream

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Combine corn syrup, cream and maple syrup in a heavy two-quart saucepan.

Place over low heat.

Stir constantly until the mixture starts to boil – continue cooking, without stirring, until mixture comes to the soft ball stage (about 236º).

Remove from heat to cool. Don’t stir or beat while cooling.

Stir in the vanilla and nuts.

Pour this onto a lightly buttered pan.

When it cools, cut into squares and serve.