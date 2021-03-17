Subscribe Today
  • What's Cookin'? with Louise Barnisky

    • What’s Cookin’?

    March 17, 2021

    Cabbage Rolls
    1 lb. ground beef
    1 lb. ground pork
    1 1/2 tsp. salt
    1/2 tsp. pepper
    1 cup rice, cooked
    2 Tbsp. chopped onion
    1 egg
    1 large cabbage head, separated into leaves
    1 can tomato soup
    1 cup water
    Pour boiling water over cabbage leaves. Let stand 5 minutes.
    Season meat, add onion, rice and egg.
    Roll a portion of filling in each leaf, fastening the ends with toothpicks.
    Place the cabbage rolls in a kettle or pressure cooker.
    Pour tomato juice and water over rolls. Cover and cook 8 minutes in pressure cooker or about 25 minutes in regular kettle.

    ~~~

    Coconut Pie
    1 scant cup sugar
    1 tsp. flour
    A lump of butter (size of an egg)
    2 eggs, beaten
    1/2 cup whole milk
    1 tsp. vanilla
    1 cup shredded coconut
    Combine sugar and flour, add to beaten eggs. Stir well.
    Add milk, coconut, then melted butter. Add vanilla.
    Bake in unbaked pie shell 30 minutes in a 350º oven.

    more recommended stories