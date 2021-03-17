What’s Cookin’?

Cabbage Rolls
1 lb. ground beef
1 lb. ground pork
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1 cup rice, cooked
2 Tbsp. chopped onion
1 egg
1 large cabbage head, separated into leaves
1 can tomato soup
1 cup water
Pour boiling water over cabbage leaves. Let stand 5 minutes.
Season meat, add onion, rice and egg.
Roll a portion of filling in each leaf, fastening the ends with toothpicks.
Place the cabbage rolls in a kettle or pressure cooker.
Pour tomato juice and water over rolls. Cover and cook 8 minutes in pressure cooker or about 25 minutes in regular kettle.
~~~
Coconut Pie
1 scant cup sugar
1 tsp. flour
A lump of butter (size of an egg)
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup whole milk
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup shredded coconut
Combine sugar and flour, add to beaten eggs. Stir well.
Add milk, coconut, then melted butter. Add vanilla.
Bake in unbaked pie shell 30 minutes in a 350º oven.