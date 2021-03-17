What’s Cookin’?

Cabbage Rolls

1 lb. ground beef

1 lb. ground pork

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 cup rice, cooked

2 Tbsp. chopped onion

1 egg

1 large cabbage head, separated into leaves

1 can tomato soup

1 cup water

Pour boiling water over cabbage leaves. Let stand 5 minutes.

Season meat, add onion, rice and egg.

Roll a portion of filling in each leaf, fastening the ends with toothpicks.

Place the cabbage rolls in a kettle or pressure cooker.

Pour tomato juice and water over rolls. Cover and cook 8 minutes in pressure cooker or about 25 minutes in regular kettle.

~~~

Coconut Pie

1 scant cup sugar

1 tsp. flour

A lump of butter (size of an egg)

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup whole milk

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup shredded coconut

Combine sugar and flour, add to beaten eggs. Stir well.

Add milk, coconut, then melted butter. Add vanilla.

Bake in unbaked pie shell 30 minutes in a 350º oven.