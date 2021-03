Esperanza Rios, aged 96, of Huntersville, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home.

Born December17, 1924, in Cuba, she was a daughter of the late Leoncio and Ines Jimenez Fumero.

Esperanza was a seamstress.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marino Rios; sisters, Virginia and Isabel Fumero; brothers, Julio and Luis Fumero.

She is survived by her daughter, Miriam Love, of Marlinton; son, Leo Rios; sisters, Gloria Pedroso, Bert Perez and Olga Fumero; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Father Arthur Bufogle officiating.

Interment in Huntersville Cemetery.