What’s Cookin’?

Sausage, Rice and Ramps

1/2 lb. sausage, browned

1 1/2 lbs. ground beef, browned

1/2 cup chopped ramps

1 diced green pepper

1 cup salsa

2 cans tomato sauce

2 cups cooked rice

1 cup grated cheese

Salt

Pepper

Seasoned salt

Preheat oven to 350º.

Combine cooked meats, ramps, green pepper, salsa, tomato sauce and rice.

Add seasonings to your taste.

Pour into lightly oiled baking dish; top with grated cheese. Bake for 25 minutes.



Corn Souffle

4 Tbsp. butter

5 Tbsp. flour

Salt & pepper

1/2 cup milk

3 egg yolks

1 cup canned corn, drained

3 egg whites

Melt butter, add flour and seasonings. Gradually add scalded milk, stirring constantly. Cool.

Add egg yolks, then the corn. (When in season, fresh corn may be used.)

Fold in beaten egg whites.

Place dish in a pan of boiling water and bake at 325º for 1 hour.