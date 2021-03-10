Mary Catherine Johnson Kent, age 78, of Brookeville, Maryland, died Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Medstar Montgomery Medical Center in Olney, Maryland.

Born May 15, 1942, at Marlinton, she was the daughter of the late French E. Johnson and Amy Sue Pyles VanReenen.

Mary was a retired claims adjuster for an insurance company.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William B. Johnson, Charles Johnson and Robert L. Johnson.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Stanley Kent; daughter, Angela Kent; and son, Darren Kent.

A graveside service was held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor David Lee officiating.

VanReenen Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.