Porcupine Meatballs
1 1/2 lbs. ground beef
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup uncooked rice
1 onion
Salt and pepper
1 can tomato soup
1 can water
Mix together beef, milk, uncooked rice, onion, salt and pepper. Make into small round balls and place in shallow pan.
Cover with tomato soup and water. No soup? Substitute 2 cups tomatoes or 2 cups tomato juice.
Bake, uncovered, at 300º for 2 hours. Baste occasionally with the juice from bottom of the pan.
Steamed Pudding
1 cup flour
1 cup bread crumbs
3/4 cup sugar or white corn syrup
3/4 cup shortening
1 cup sour milk
1 cup raisins or prunes
1 tsp. baking soda
1 egg
Spice to taste
Mix all in a pan. Cover and steam 2 hours (if you have no steamer, place pan in a larger pan of simmering water).
Sauce:
2 cups water
3/4 cup sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1/4 tsp. salt
1 Tbsp. cornstarch
1 egg white, beaten
Combine first five ingredients and cook until clear – do not burn. At the last – add stiffly beaten egg white.
Pour over pudding.
Porcupine Meatballs
more recommended stories
-
What’s Cookin’?
Ribs with Plum Sauce 5 to.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Easy Raspberry Chocolate Trifle 1 package.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Herbed Sirloin 1 1/2 to 2.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Sausage Loaf 2 cups sausage 1.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Jalapeno Relish (Salsa) 7-8 large jalapeño.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Coca-Cola Pork Chops 8 pork chops.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Fish Cakes Cook 1 lb. any.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Just That Easy Chocolate Cake 1.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Cracker Dressing for Two 1/2 cup.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Carrot Apple Soup 1 Tbsp. butter.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Spaghetti alla Carbonara from the Old.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Turkey Salad Casserole 6 cups cooked.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Ginger Ale Salad Dissolve 1 package.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Pumpkin Biscuits 1 cup flour 3.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Kettle Barbecued Pot Roast Beef pot.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Country Ham and Red Eye Gravy.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Saucy Cornish Hens 2 rock Cornish.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Grandfather’s Supper Stew with Noodles Brown.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Apple Pie Filling 4 1/2.
-
What’s Cookin’?
Vegetable Soup Without Stock 2 Tbsp..