  • What's Cookin'? with Louise Barnisky

    • What’s Cookin’?

    February 24, 2021

    Porcupine Meatballs
    1 1/2 lbs. ground beef
    1/2 cup milk
    1/2 cup uncooked rice
    1 onion
    Salt and pepper
    1 can tomato soup
    1 can water
    Mix together beef, milk, uncooked rice, onion, salt and pepper. Make into small round balls and place in shallow pan.
    Cover with tomato soup and water. No soup? Substitute 2 cups tomatoes or 2 cups tomato juice.  
    Bake, uncovered, at 300º for 2 hours. Baste occasionally with the juice from bottom of the pan.
     
    Steamed Pudding
    1 cup flour
    1 cup bread crumbs
    3/4 cup sugar or white corn syrup
    3/4 cup shortening
    1 cup sour milk
    1 cup raisins or prunes
    1 tsp. baking soda
    1 egg
    Spice to taste
    Mix all in a pan. Cover and steam 2 hours (if you have no steamer, place pan in a larger pan of simmering water).
    Sauce:
    2 cups water
    3/4 cup sugar
    1 tsp. vanilla
    1/4 tsp. salt
    1 Tbsp. cornstarch
    1 egg white, beaten
    Combine first five ingredients and cook until clear – do not burn. At the last – add stiffly beaten egg white.
    Pour over pudding.

    more recommended stories