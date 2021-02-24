What’s Cookin’?

Porcupine Meatballs

1 1/2 lbs. ground beef

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup uncooked rice

1 onion

Salt and pepper

1 can tomato soup

1 can water

Mix together beef, milk, uncooked rice, onion, salt and pepper. Make into small round balls and place in shallow pan.

Cover with tomato soup and water. No soup? Substitute 2 cups tomatoes or 2 cups tomato juice.

Bake, uncovered, at 300º for 2 hours. Baste occasionally with the juice from bottom of the pan.



Steamed Pudding

1 cup flour

1 cup bread crumbs

3/4 cup sugar or white corn syrup

3/4 cup shortening

1 cup sour milk

1 cup raisins or prunes

1 tsp. baking soda

1 egg

Spice to taste

Mix all in a pan. Cover and steam 2 hours (if you have no steamer, place pan in a larger pan of simmering water).

Sauce:

2 cups water

3/4 cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1/4 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 egg white, beaten

Combine first five ingredients and cook until clear – do not burn. At the last – add stiffly beaten egg white.

Pour over pudding.