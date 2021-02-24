Marlinton Mayor’s Corner

This Remembrance is worthy of more than a simple footnote in a small town mayor’s weekly article. But, it is certainly worth remembering.

This past Tuesday, February 23, marked 76 years since the U. S. flag was raised on Iwo Jima. The Battle of Iwo Jima was one of the fiercest battles of World War II and lasted from February 19 to March 26.

The spirit of the six Ma-rines who planted the U.S. flag at the summit of Mount Suribachi, exemplified the spirit that won the war.

The scene was photographed by journalist Joe Rosenthal of the Associated Press and his image soon became famous around the world.

What many people do not know is that this iconic photo actually shows the second flag to be raised on Iwo Jima that day.

This week, let us remember that day and all those who serve.