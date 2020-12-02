What’s Cookin’?

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

from the Old Country

1 lb. thick bacon, chopped fine

3 medium onions, diced fine

Cook bacon with 1/2 stick butter until golden brown.

Add onions and sauté.

Add 1 cup white wine

1/2 tsp. pepper.

Cook 2 minutes on high and set aside.

Put 8 eggs, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, and 1 can evaporated milk in a bowl.

Beat with whisk; set aside.

Cook 1 lb. spaghetti noodles al dente and drain.

Add 1/2 stick butter; add bacon and onion mixture.

Return to stove and heat.

Add egg mixture and 1/2 cup parmesan; quickly toss.

Remove from heat.

Serve immediately.

Serves 6.

Apple Harvest Cake

Beat 2 eggs; add 2 cups sugar; beat again.

Add 1 cup salad oil and 1 tsp. vanilla; beat.

Fold in 4 cups peeled, fresh diced apples and 1 cup chopped walnuts.

Sift 2 1/2 cups flour with 2 tsp. baking soda, 1 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1 tsp. salt.

Combine flour mixture with egg mixture.

Pour into a greased tube pan; bake at 350º for one hour or a little less.

Icing:

1 cup brown sugar

1 Tbsp. milk

1 cup coconut

Combine ingredients; sprinkle on cake and bake a few minutes longer.