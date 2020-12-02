  • What's Cookin'? with Louise Barnisky

    • What’s Cookin’?

    December 2, 2020

    Spaghetti alla Carbonara
    from the Old Country
    1 lb. thick bacon, chopped fine
    3 medium onions, diced fine
    Cook bacon with 1/2 stick butter until golden brown.
    Add onions and sauté.
    Add 1 cup white wine
    1/2 tsp. pepper.
    Cook 2 minutes on high and set aside.
    Put 8 eggs, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, and 1 can evaporated milk in a bowl.
    Beat with whisk; set aside.
    Cook 1 lb. spaghetti noodles al dente and drain.
    Add 1/2 stick butter; add bacon and onion mixture.
    Return to stove and heat.
    Add egg mixture and 1/2 cup parmesan; quickly toss.
    Remove from heat.
    Serve immediately.
    Serves 6.

    Apple Harvest Cake
    Beat 2 eggs; add 2 cups sugar; beat again.
    Add 1 cup salad oil and 1 tsp. vanilla; beat.
    Fold in 4 cups peeled, fresh diced apples and 1 cup chopped walnuts.
    Sift 2 1/2 cups flour with 2 tsp. baking soda, 1 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1 tsp. salt.
    Combine flour mixture with egg mixture.
    Pour into a greased tube pan; bake at 350º for one hour or a little less.

    Icing:
    1 cup brown sugar
    1 Tbsp. milk
    1 cup coconut
    Combine ingredients; sprinkle on cake and bake a few minutes longer.

