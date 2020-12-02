What’s Cookin’?

Spaghetti alla Carbonara
from the Old Country
1 lb. thick bacon, chopped fine
3 medium onions, diced fine
Cook bacon with 1/2 stick butter until golden brown.
Add onions and sauté.
Add 1 cup white wine
1/2 tsp. pepper.
Cook 2 minutes on high and set aside.
Put 8 eggs, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, and 1 can evaporated milk in a bowl.
Beat with whisk; set aside.
Cook 1 lb. spaghetti noodles al dente and drain.
Add 1/2 stick butter; add bacon and onion mixture.
Return to stove and heat.
Add egg mixture and 1/2 cup parmesan; quickly toss.
Remove from heat.
Serve immediately.
Serves 6.
Apple Harvest Cake
Beat 2 eggs; add 2 cups sugar; beat again.
Add 1 cup salad oil and 1 tsp. vanilla; beat.
Fold in 4 cups peeled, fresh diced apples and 1 cup chopped walnuts.
Sift 2 1/2 cups flour with 2 tsp. baking soda, 1 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1 tsp. salt.
Combine flour mixture with egg mixture.
Pour into a greased tube pan; bake at 350º for one hour or a little less.
Icing:
1 cup brown sugar
1 Tbsp. milk
1 cup coconut
Combine ingredients; sprinkle on cake and bake a few minutes longer.