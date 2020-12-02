Leon Hannah

Leon Fred Hannah, 100, of Jerico Road, Marlinton, passed away November 25, 2020, at Pocahontas Center.

Born July 6, 1920, at Coalton, he was the fourth son of the late Lee Authur Hannah and Virginia Vernon Daft Hannah.

Leon worked at the coal tipple on Sharp’s Knob, the tannery in Marlinton, and retired from the Department of Highways as a truck driver in 1983. He was also a farmer.

Leon loved farming, gardening, making hay and caring for his livestock. He also loved to hunt and fish and travel, which he did in the lower 48 states, Alaska and much of Canada.

He was a wonderful husband, loving father, and a good neighbor. He was a friend to many and will be missed by all who knew him.

He was a member of the Edray church and a member of the Marlinton Masonic Lodge No. 127, Royal Arch Mason, Sewell No. 24 – Knights Templar, Mt. Hope Commandery No. 22.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene Virgil Hannah, Arley William Hannah, and Harley Clark Hannah.

He is survived by his wife of 79 years, Anna Lee Sharp Hannah; son, Freddie Lee Hannah, and wife, Joy, of Edray; granddaughter, Sheila Annette Hannah Moynihan, and husband, Patrick; great-granddaughters, Megan O’Neil Moynihan and Kaitlan Ann Moynihan, and husband, Gabe Larios; and great-great grandson, Owen Moynihan; step-grandson, Gary Howard; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Friday, November 27, 2020 at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastors Ralph Hubbard and Jeannie Nelson officiating.

Interment was in Mountain View Cemetery.