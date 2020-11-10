What’s Cookin’?

Pumpkin Biscuits

1 cup flour

3 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

4 Tbsp. lard or butter

1 cup cooked and mashed pumpkin

Sift dry ingredients. Cut in shortening and add pumpkin.

Add enough milk to make dough soft enough to roll.

Cut and bake at 400º about 20 minutes.

you may use the same recipe for sweet potato or squash biscuits.

Sausage Casserole

1 lb. sausage

6 cooked potatoes

1 cup cooked lima beans

1 tsp. salt

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup butter or margarine

1/4 cup dry bread crumbs

Brown sausage in skillet. Place alternate layers of potatoes, sausage and lima beans in well-greased baking dish. Add 2 Tbsp. liquid from skillet to salt and milk, and pour over casserole.

Mix melted butter or margarine with bread crumbs and toss lightly with fork. Sprinkle over casserole. Bake at 350º for 30 minutes.