Phyllis Jewell Biggs, 85, of Buckeye, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Graveside service will be held Monday, November 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

