What’s Cookin’?

Saucy Cornish Hens

2 rock Cornish hens, halved

2 tsp. Kitchen Bouquet (substitute Maggi or Worcestershire sauce)

1/4 cup cooking oil

Sauce:

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup diced onions

8 oz. can sliced mushrooms, drained, save juice

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

5 oz. can water chestnuts, drained, save juice

1/4 cup white wine

1 bouillon cube

Mix oil and Kitchen Bouquet. Brush on hens. Broil 10 minutes on each side. Simmer onions in butter until tender. Add mushroom and water chestnut juice to wine. Add enough water to make one pint. Add to onion butter mixture.

Add bouillon cube.

Mix cornstarch with 1/4 cup water. Stir into boiling mixture. Cook until sauce is transparent. Add mushrooms and water chestnuts. Place broiled hens in skillet. Pour sauce over hens. Simmer, covered, about 30 minutes or until tender.

Caramel Pie

1 1/2 cup sugar

2 Tbsp. plain flour

2 Tsp. cornmeal

3 eggs, separated

2 cups milk

1/4 cup margarine

9” baked pie crust

6 Tbsp. sugar

In a saucepan, combine the brown sugar, flour, cornmeal, egg yolks, milk and margarine. Cook until thick, stirring frequently, about 25 to 30 minutes. Pour filling into the baked pie crust. Beat egg whites with 6 Tbsp. sugar until fluffy. Spread over pie and place under broiler until lightly browned.