Baby portrait of Edith Kelmenson, born in Marlinton, W. Va. on January 19, 1910, to Harry and Minnie Kelmenson. The Kelmensons were Russian immigrants who operated a dry goods store on the west side of the Greenbrier River in Marlinton. (Pearl Carter Ward Collection, ID: PHP001619)

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.