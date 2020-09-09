  • What's Cookin'? with Louise Barnisky

    • What’s Cookin’?

    September 9, 2020
    Pin0

    Chicken Cutlets with Red Onion Relish
    2 Tbsp. olive oil
    1 jumbo red onion, thinly sliced
    3 Tbsp. sugar
    3 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
    Salt and pepper
    1 1/4 lbs. chicken cutlets (or use pork or turkey cutlets, if you prefer) 

    In a 12” skillet, heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil on medium for 1 minute. Add sliced onion and cook 15 minutes or until very soft, stirring occasionally. Stir in sugar, vinegar and 1/4 tsp. salt. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes longer. Transfer onion relish to medium bowl; cover and keep warm. Makes 1 cup relish.
    In same skillet, heat remaining 1 Tbsp. oil on medium for 1 minute.
    Sprinkle cutlets with 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/8 tsp. freshly ground pepper to season both sides.
    Add meat to skillet and cook 7 to 9 minutes – or until chicken or pork loses pink color inside – turning once. Arrange on plates and top with onion relish.
     
    Carolina Corn
    6 strips bacon
    3 to 4 eggs, slightly beaten
    1/2 cup milk
    2 cups fresh corn
    2 Tbsp. bacon fat
    1/8 tsp. pepper
    1/2 tsp. salt

    Cook bacon to delicate brown in heavy saucepan.  Remove bacon and cut in small pieces. Pour off fat from pan, reserving 2 Tbsp. for recipe.
    To slightly beaten eggs, add milk, corn, bacon and fat.
    Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until set.
    Add pepper and salt. Yield: 6 servings.

    Pin0

    more recommended stories