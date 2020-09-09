What’s Cookin’?

Chicken Cutlets with Red Onion Relish
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 jumbo red onion, thinly sliced
3 Tbsp. sugar
3 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
Salt and pepper
1 1/4 lbs. chicken cutlets (or use pork or turkey cutlets, if you prefer)
In a 12” skillet, heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil on medium for 1 minute. Add sliced onion and cook 15 minutes or until very soft, stirring occasionally. Stir in sugar, vinegar and 1/4 tsp. salt. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes longer. Transfer onion relish to medium bowl; cover and keep warm. Makes 1 cup relish.
In same skillet, heat remaining 1 Tbsp. oil on medium for 1 minute.
Sprinkle cutlets with 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/8 tsp. freshly ground pepper to season both sides.
Add meat to skillet and cook 7 to 9 minutes – or until chicken or pork loses pink color inside – turning once. Arrange on plates and top with onion relish.
Carolina Corn
6 strips bacon
3 to 4 eggs, slightly beaten
1/2 cup milk
2 cups fresh corn
2 Tbsp. bacon fat
1/8 tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. salt
Cook bacon to delicate brown in heavy saucepan. Remove bacon and cut in small pieces. Pour off fat from pan, reserving 2 Tbsp. for recipe.
To slightly beaten eggs, add milk, corn, bacon and fat.
Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until set.
Add pepper and salt. Yield: 6 servings.