What’s Cookin’?

Chicken Cutlets with Red Onion Relish

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 jumbo red onion, thinly sliced

3 Tbsp. sugar

3 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper

1 1/4 lbs. chicken cutlets (or use pork or turkey cutlets, if you prefer)

In a 12” skillet, heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil on medium for 1 minute. Add sliced onion and cook 15 minutes or until very soft, stirring occasionally. Stir in sugar, vinegar and 1/4 tsp. salt. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes longer. Transfer onion relish to medium bowl; cover and keep warm. Makes 1 cup relish.

In same skillet, heat remaining 1 Tbsp. oil on medium for 1 minute.

Sprinkle cutlets with 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/8 tsp. freshly ground pepper to season both sides.

Add meat to skillet and cook 7 to 9 minutes – or until chicken or pork loses pink color inside – turning once. Arrange on plates and top with onion relish.



Carolina Corn

6 strips bacon

3 to 4 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 cup milk

2 cups fresh corn

2 Tbsp. bacon fat

1/8 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. salt

Cook bacon to delicate brown in heavy saucepan. Remove bacon and cut in small pieces. Pour off fat from pan, reserving 2 Tbsp. for recipe.

To slightly beaten eggs, add milk, corn, bacon and fat.

Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until set.

Add pepper and salt. Yield: 6 servings.