Carol Galford

Carol R. Galford, 81, of Port Allegany, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in her home.

Born October 27, 1938, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of the late Max R. and Ruth Carl Shelley.

On February 5, 1972, in Eldred, Pennsylvania, she married Bruce C. Galford, who preceded her in death September 19, 2011.

She attended Port Allegany High School and was a lifetime resident of the area.

Carol was a childcare provider for many families in the area before her retirement. She enjoyed working with children.

She was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church of Port Allegany, where she was a member of the Covenant Women and taught Sunday School.

Carol enjoyed sewing, playing dominos, many different card games, but most of all, she enjoyed being with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Wilfong; and a brother, Ralph Peasley.

She is survived by four sons, Ronald (Tina) Wilfong, and Robert Wilfong, both of Port Allegany, Pennsylvania, William (Kathleen Denny) Wilfong, of Rockford, Illinois, Bruce C. Galford, Jr., of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Debra (Marlin) Appleby, of Port Allegany, Pennsylvania, Marie (Robert) Haefner, of Winfield, Pennsylvania, Abby Galford, of Port Allegany, Pennsylvania; 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert C. Shelley, of Port Allegany, Pennsylvania, John Kephart, of Middletown, Ohio; two sisters, Jane (Joseph) Kaziska, of Port Allegany, Pennsylvania, Susan Carpenter, of Norfolk, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Saturday, September 5, 2020, in the First Baptist Church, Port Allegany, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Michael Culver, pastor of First Baptist Church, and Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor of the Evangelical Covenant Church, co-officiating.

Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany, Pennsylvania.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, Pennsylvania.