What’s Cookin’?

Rhubarb Crisp
4 cups rhubarb
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup rolled oats
3/4 tsp. cinnamon
1/3 cup soft butter
Cut rhubarb into 1-inch pieces; place in greased 8-inch square pan.
Sprinkle sugar over rhubarb. Combine brown sugar with remaining ingredients; blend until crumbly.
Spread over rhubarb.
Bake for 1 hour at 375º
Serve warm with cream, if desired.
Oven Roasted Asparagus
1 1/2 lbs. fresh asparagus
1 1/2 cups grape tomatoes, halved
3 Tbsp. pine nuts
3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tsp. grated lemon zest
Preheat oven to 400°.
Place asparagus, tomatoes and pine nuts on a foil-lined baking sheet.
Mix 2 Tbsp. of the oil with garlic, salt and pepper.
Pour over vegetables and toss to coat.
Bake for 15-to-20 minutes or until the asparagus is tender. Drizzle with remaining oil and the lemon juice.
Sprinkle with cheese and lemon zest.