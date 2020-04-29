  • What's Cookin'? with Louise Barnisky

    • What’s Cookin’?

    April 29, 2020

    Rhubarb Crisp
    4 cups rhubarb
    1 1/2 cups sugar
    1/2 cup brown sugar
    1/2 cup flour
    1/2 cup rolled oats
    3/4 tsp. cinnamon
    1/3 cup soft butter
    Cut rhubarb into 1-inch pieces; place in greased 8-inch square pan.
    Sprinkle sugar over rhubarb. Combine brown sugar with remaining ingredients; blend until crumbly.
    Spread over rhubarb.
    Bake for 1 hour at 375º
    Serve warm with cream, if desired.

    Oven Roasted Asparagus
    1 1/2 lbs. fresh asparagus
    1 1/2 cups grape tomatoes, halved
    3 Tbsp. pine nuts
    3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
    2 garlic cloves, minced
    1 tsp. kosher salt
    1/2 tsp. pepper
    1 Tbsp. lemon juice
    1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
    1 tsp. grated lemon zest
    Preheat oven to 400°.
    Place asparagus, tomatoes and pine nuts on a foil-lined baking sheet.
    Mix 2 Tbsp. of the oil with garlic, salt and pepper.
    Pour over vegetables and toss to coat.
    Bake for 15-to-20 minutes or until the asparagus is tender. Drizzle with remaining oil and the lemon juice.
    Sprinkle with cheese and lemon zest.

