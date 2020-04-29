What’s Cookin’?

Rhubarb Crisp

4 cups rhubarb

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup rolled oats

3/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/3 cup soft butter

Cut rhubarb into 1-inch pieces; place in greased 8-inch square pan.

Sprinkle sugar over rhubarb. Combine brown sugar with remaining ingredients; blend until crumbly.

Spread over rhubarb.

Bake for 1 hour at 375º

Serve warm with cream, if desired.

Oven Roasted Asparagus

1 1/2 lbs. fresh asparagus

1 1/2 cups grape tomatoes, halved

3 Tbsp. pine nuts

3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tsp. grated lemon zest

Preheat oven to 400°.

Place asparagus, tomatoes and pine nuts on a foil-lined baking sheet.

Mix 2 Tbsp. of the oil with garlic, salt and pepper.

Pour over vegetables and toss to coat.

Bake for 15-to-20 minutes or until the asparagus is tender. Drizzle with remaining oil and the lemon juice.

Sprinkle with cheese and lemon zest.