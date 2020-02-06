Caldo Verdura

Merrily Taylor

Dice a large onion into 1/4 inch pieces.

Sauté in enough olive oil to cover bottom of the pan.

Add 4 cloves minced garlic.

Add a quart of tomatoes.

Add 1 quart chicken or other broth.

Salt to taste.

Add half a pound of chopped greens.

Put the lid on and simmer until greens are done.

Then add 3 cups of cooked white beans.

Cook/heat through until beans are done.

Check salt again.

Serve with bread.

Slow Cooker

Maple Walnut Carrots

2 lbs. carrots

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1/4 cup (2 oz.) brandy

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cut in pieces

1/2 tsp. coarse salt

1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

1/2 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary

Stir together the carrots, maple syrup, brandy and lemon juice in a 6-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle the butter and salt over the carrot mixture.

Cover and cook on low until the carrots are very tender – about 4 hours.

Transfer the carrots to a bowl; top with the walnuts and rosemary.

eatingwell.com