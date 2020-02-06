Caldo Verdura
Merrily Taylor
Dice a large onion into 1/4 inch pieces.
Sauté in enough olive oil to cover bottom of the pan.
Add 4 cloves minced garlic.
Add a quart of tomatoes.
Add 1 quart chicken or other broth.
Salt to taste.
Add half a pound of chopped greens.
Put the lid on and simmer until greens are done.
Then add 3 cups of cooked white beans.
Cook/heat through until beans are done.
Check salt again.
Serve with bread.
Slow Cooker
Maple Walnut Carrots
2 lbs. carrots
1/4 cup pure maple syrup
1/4 cup (2 oz.) brandy
2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1 1/2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cut in pieces
1/2 tsp. coarse salt
1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
1/2 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary
Stir together the carrots, maple syrup, brandy and lemon juice in a 6-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle the butter and salt over the carrot mixture.
Cover and cook on low until the carrots are very tender – about 4 hours.
Transfer the carrots to a bowl; top with the walnuts and rosemary.
eatingwell.com