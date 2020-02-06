I believe in “Planning your work and working your plan,” but I have eaten enough birthday cakes to know that it needs to be a flexible plan. Not only do things happen but people get sick, require time off or quit.

How easy is it to lose five weeks in the middle of a busy schedule?

Easier than you may think.

With requests for flood plain inspections and rental inspections and various junked vehicles and abandoned appliances identified, the Town had a temporary lapse in follow-up, complicated by more than one employee’s or family’s health issues. More than one employee could be off for weeks or even months.

The loss of our town police officer, who changed jobs, happened at a bad time. The process to replace the officer is not as easy as you may think.

At the January town council meeting, a motion was made and approved to hire a full-time Law Enforcement Officer. The next day a notice to hire a certified officer was prepared, but it could not be published until the following week.

The ad was posted in four newspapers and ran for two weeks, with a deadline for applications of 4 p.m. Thursday, January 30. To keep the process moving, a personnel committee meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m. the same evening to pre-screen applications.

Candidates were notified and interviews were scheduled for Monday afternoon, February 3, so recommendations could be made to council at the evening meeting.

In all likelihood, two more weeks will be required to allow the new hire time to give notice to their current employer.

But, it’s beautiful weather for February.