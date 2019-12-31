White Hot Chocolate
3 cups half-and-half, divided
2/3 cups vanilla baking chips
1 cinnamon stick
1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
1 tsp. vanilla
1/4 tsp almond extract
In a saucepan, combine 1/4 cup half-and-half, vanilla chips, cinnamon stick and nutmeg.
Stir over low heat until the chips are melted.
Discard cinnamon.
Add remaining half-and-half, and stir until heated through.
Remove from heat and add vanilla and almond extract.
Old-Fashioned
Rice Pudding
3 1/2 cups milk
1/2 cup uncooked long grain rice
1/3 cup sugar
1/2 tsp. salt, optional
1/2 cup raisins
1 tsp. vanilla
Ground cinnamon, optional
In a saucepan, combine milk, rice, sugar and salt, if desired, and bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly.
Pour into a greased 1 1/2 quart baking dish.
Cover and bake at 325º for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.
Add raisins and vanilla; cover and bake for 15 minutes.
Sprinkle with cinnamon, if desired.
Serve warm or chilled.
Store in refrigerator.