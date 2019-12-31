White Hot Chocolate

3 cups half-and-half, divided

2/3 cups vanilla baking chips

1 cinnamon stick

1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg

1 tsp. vanilla

1/4 tsp almond extract

In a saucepan, combine 1/4 cup half-and-half, vanilla chips, cinnamon stick and nutmeg.

Stir over low heat until the chips are melted.

Discard cinnamon.

Add remaining half-and-half, and stir until heated through.

Remove from heat and add vanilla and almond extract.

Old-Fashioned

Rice Pudding

3 1/2 cups milk

1/2 cup uncooked long grain rice

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 tsp. salt, optional

1/2 cup raisins

1 tsp. vanilla

Ground cinnamon, optional

In a saucepan, combine milk, rice, sugar and salt, if desired, and bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly.

Pour into a greased 1 1/2 quart baking dish.

Cover and bake at 325º for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.

Add raisins and vanilla; cover and bake for 15 minutes.

Sprinkle with cinnamon, if desired.

Serve warm or chilled.

Store in refrigerator.