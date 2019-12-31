According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Brandon Scott Davis, 24, of Cass, pleaded guilty December 19 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Anthony Joshua Fulton, 25, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest December 23 to a charge of no proof of insurance. He was assessed $375.25 in court costs and fines.

Justin C. Phillips, 28, of Hot Springs, Virginia, pleaded guilty December 19 to a charge of possessing a loaded gun/crossbow in vehicle during prohibited hours. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Ethan Leitner Quehl, 29, of Bethlehem, Georgia, pleaded no contest December 17 to charge of driving under the influence, second offense. He was sentenced to six months suspended jail, placed on six months unsupervised probation and assessed $1,430.25 in court costs and fines.

Nathan D. Ramsey, 53, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest December 19 to a charge of left of center. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Justin Matthew Robertson, 29, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest December 6 to charges of illegal possession of wildlife and hunting on state park land. He was assessed $590.50 in court costs and fines.

Dustin Allen Summerfield, 28, of Elkins, pleaded guilty December 23 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without valid prescription. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Cedric J. Wooddell, 20, of Green Bank, pleaded guilty December 2 to a charge of failure to tag, transport and report bear, bobcat, deer, wild board or wild turkey. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Justin Michael Cain, 25, of Dunmore, pleaded guilty December 6 to a charge of operation of vehicle without evidence of registration. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

James Johnson, age unavailable, of Durbin, pleaded guilty December 10 to a charge of brandishing a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 90 days’ suspended jail, placed on one-year unsupervised probation and assessed $175.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Janet Kershner-Vanover’s court:

Angela Michelle Cvetnick, 45, of Valley Head, pleaded no contest December 16 to a charge of providing false information to the State Police. She was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Timothy Scott Folden, 51, of Hedgesville, pleaded no contest December 26 to a charge of loaded firearm in vehicle. He was assessed $375.25 in court costs and fines.

Cynthia Marie Jackson, 41, of Arbovale, pleaded no contest December 9 to a charge of possessing a loaded gun/crossbow in vehicle during prohibited hours. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Keith A. Moyers, 61, of Arbovale, pleaded no contest December 9 to a charge of hunting from vehicle. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Natasha Tincher, 30, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest December 11 to a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Samuel L. Williams, 35, of Buchanan, Virginia, pleaded guilty December 13 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Kristina Dawn Bennett, 39, of Circleville, pleaded no contest December 12 to charges of operating without a certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate, no vehicle insurance and improper use of evidence of registration. She was assessed $765.75 in court costs and fines.

Ellen Suzanne Howard, 61, of Dunmore, pleaded no contest December 23 to charges of no insurance and expired registration. She was assessed $570.50 in court costs and fines.