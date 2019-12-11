Oatmeal Cake

1 cup quick cooking oats

1 1/4 cups boiling water

1/2 cup butter

2 eggs

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

1 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. cinnamon

Pour boiling water over oats and let stand a few minutes.

Combine butter, eggs and sugars; add oatmeal.

Sift remaining dry ingredients and add to the mixture.

Bake in a lightly greased pan at 350º for 20 to 30 minutes.

While cake is still hot, pour topping (recipe below) over top.

Topping for

Oatmeal Cake

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup canned milk

4 tsp. butter

1 cup coconut

Mix together and pour over hot oatmeal cake.

Place cake under broiler long enough to slightly brown.

Serve with sweetened or unsweetened whipped cream.