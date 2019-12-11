Oatmeal Cake
1 cup quick cooking oats
1 1/4 cups boiling water
1/2 cup butter
2 eggs
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup white sugar
1 1/2 cups flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. cinnamon
Pour boiling water over oats and let stand a few minutes.
Combine butter, eggs and sugars; add oatmeal.
Sift remaining dry ingredients and add to the mixture.
Bake in a lightly greased pan at 350º for 20 to 30 minutes.
While cake is still hot, pour topping (recipe below) over top.
Topping for
Oatmeal Cake
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup canned milk
4 tsp. butter
1 cup coconut
Mix together and pour over hot oatmeal cake.
Place cake under broiler long enough to slightly brown.
Serve with sweetened or unsweetened whipped cream.