The Marlinton Christmas Parade filled the town with lights and delight Friday night, as local businesses, schools and churches shared the Christmas spirit. Mitchell Chevrolet generously donated prize money again this year, which resulted in a parade that was “fit for a King.” First place and $1,500 was awarded to St. John Neumann Catholic Church. The float, with three camels by its side, featured lambs tended to by shepherds Luci Mosesso and her sons, Victor and Silas Dean.

Second place and $1,000 went to Hillsboro Elementary School for its Hawaiian themed boat ride – complete with a dancing shark. Third place and $500 was awarded to Marlinton Middle School for its Candyland theme. Honorable mention and $500 went to The Cackling Hens’ Elves in the Workshop themed float. S. Stewart photo