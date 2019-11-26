Scalloped Oysters

1 pint oysters

6 Tbsp. cream and oyster liquor

1 1/2 cups coarse cracker crumbs

1/2 cup melted butter

Salt and pepper

Drain oysters.

Grease a baking dish and cover the bottom with a third of the crumbs.

Cover with half of the oysters and season with salt and pepper.

Add half of the oyster liquor and cream.

Repeat.

Cover the top with remaining crumbs.

Pour melted butter over all.

Bake at 400º for 30 minutes.

Corn Pudding

2 cups canned or fresh corn

2 Tbsp. flour

1 tsp. salt

3 Tbsp. butter

3 eggs

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 2/3 cups milk

Blend butter, sugar, flour and salt.

Add eggs, and beat well.

Stir in corn and milk.

Pour into a buttered casserole and bake for 45 minutes at 325º.

Stir once, halfway through cooking.

When the pudding is done, it will be golden brown and a knife inserted in the center will come out clean.