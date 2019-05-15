Jalapeno Strawberry Jam
4 cups crushed strawberries
1 cup minced jalapeno peppers
1/4 cup lemon juice
2 oz. pkg. powdered fruit pectin
7 cups sugar
8 half pint canning jars
Place the crushed strawberries, minced jalapeno pepper, lemon juice and pectin in a large saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat.
Once simmering, stir in the sugar until dissolved.
Return to a boil and cook for one minute.
Pack jam into hot, sterilized jars, filling the jars to within 1/4 inch of the top.
Run a knife or thin spatula around the inside of the jar to remove air bubbles.
Wipe rims clean, top with lids and rings.
Process in a hot water bath for 10 minutes.
Cool overnight, and store in a cool dark place.
Strawberry Spinach Salad
2 Tbsp. sesame seeds
1 Tbsp. poppy seeds
1/2 cup white sugar
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup white vinegar
1/4 tsp. paprika
1/4 Worcestershire sauce
1 Tbsp. minced onion
10 ounces fresh spinach, rinsed, dried, and torn into bite-size pieces
1 quart strawberries
1/4 cup blanched, slivered almonds
In a medium bowl, whisk together sesame and poppy seeds, sugar, olive oil, vinegar, paprika, Worcestershire sauce and onion.
Cover and chill for one hour.
In a large bowl, combine spinach, strawberries and almonds.
Pour dressing over salad and toss.
Refrigerate 10 to 15 minutes before serving.
Recipes courtesy of WV Department of Agriculture