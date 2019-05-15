Jalapeno Strawberry Jam

4 cups crushed strawberries

1 cup minced jalapeno peppers

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 oz. pkg. powdered fruit pectin

7 cups sugar

8 half pint canning jars

Place the crushed strawberries, minced jalapeno pepper, lemon juice and pectin in a large saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat.

Once simmering, stir in the sugar until dissolved.

Return to a boil and cook for one minute.

Pack jam into hot, sterilized jars, filling the jars to within 1/4 inch of the top.

Run a knife or thin spatula around the inside of the jar to remove air bubbles.

Wipe rims clean, top with lids and rings.

Process in a hot water bath for 10 minutes.

Cool overnight, and store in a cool dark place.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

2 Tbsp. sesame seeds

1 Tbsp. poppy seeds

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/4 tsp. paprika

1/4 Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp. minced onion

10 ounces fresh spinach, rinsed, dried, and torn into bite-size pieces

1 quart strawberries

1/4 cup blanched, slivered almonds

In a medium bowl, whisk together sesame and poppy seeds, sugar, olive oil, vinegar, paprika, Worcestershire sauce and onion.

Cover and chill for one hour.

In a large bowl, combine spinach, strawberries and almonds.

Pour dressing over salad and toss.

Refrigerate 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Recipes courtesy of WV Department of Agriculture