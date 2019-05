Marlinton Rotary donated American flags to be placed for Memorial Day at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton. Cemetery volunteer Kenneth Faulknier, left, accepted the flags from Rotary members Kendall Beverage and Joe Smith. Faulknier needs volunteers to help place flags at Mountain View to honor all military service men and women who are buried there. For more information about how you can help, see ad on page 6. S. Stewart photo