Keeping it slow

Chuck Wagon Beans

2 large cans baked beans

3 cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed

2 cans pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 pound Polish sausage or kielbasa, sliced

12 oz. jar pickled jalapeno slices, drained

1 medium onion, chopped

1 cup barbecue sauce

1/2 cup spicy brown mustard

1/4 cup McCormick’s Montreal Steak Seasoning

Put all ingredients into a 6 quart slow cooker.

Cover and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours.

Sweet and Sour Pork

2 1/2 Tbsp. paprika

1 1/2 pound pork loin roast, cut into 1-inch strips

1 Tbsp. canola oil

1 can (20 oz.) unsweetened pineapple chunks

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium green pepper, chopped

1/4 cup cider vinegar

3 Tbsp. brown sugar

3 Tbsp. reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

1/4 cup cold water

Sliced green onions, optional

Cooked rice

Place paprika in a shallow bowl.

Add pork and turn to coat.

Heat canola oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, add pork to brown.

Transfer to a 3-quart slow cooker.

Drain pineapple, reserving juice.

Refrigerate the pineapple.

Add the pineapple juice, onion, green pepper, vinegar, brown sugar, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce and salt to slow cooker.

Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or until meat is tender.

Combine cornstarch and water and stir until smooth; add to pork mixture.

Add pineapple.

Cover and cook 30 minutes longer or until sauce is thickened.

If desired, sprinkle with green onions and serve over rice.