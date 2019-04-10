Thursday, April 8, 1909

BIG SLIDE

The entire top of the mountain at New River Falls, two miles east of Sandstone, in Summers county, broke away Sunday afternoon and thundered down the slopes, much of the debris reaching the C & O tracks and the river. Thousands of tons of rocks were loosened, mountain oaks, centuries old, were uprooted, and all were hurled down the declivity at a fearful velocity.

The people of the vicinity heard the rumbling, and at first thought it was an earthquake. The ground tremble, and the noise resembled that of a seismic disturbance. Subsequent investigation, however, revealed the cause. Haste was made to advise the C & O authorities of the slide, and the Hinton section crew was soon on hand to remove the debris from the tracks. There was practically no delay of trains. It is believed that the unusual amount of rain caused the loosening of the rock and earth and is responsible for the mountain’s toppling. The entire top, which was perhaps 500 feet above New River, fell off and slid down the sides.

– – –

Saturday was one of the worst days in years on the highlands. All day long the snow fell and was blown into drifts by a heavy wind. At places on Beaver Dam, the drifts on Monday were still twenty-five feet deep in places.

Thursday, April 10, 1930

The town is at work opening 10th Avenue to the Nancy Hanks Highway at the residence of C. W. Slaven. A steam shovel is at work, and the dirt and rock is being used to fill the avenue near the residence of Allan P. Edgar, preparing for hard surfacing. The opening of this street will be a convenience to people coming to town on the Nancy Hanks Highway who wish to visit the courthouse.

HIGH POWER LINE

The Virginia Public Service Company is advertising their intention of applying to the Town of Hillsboro for a franchise to sell light and power in that municipality. The coming of high power line into Pocahontas county is assured, and we welcome it…

As this editor always observes in writing about the coming of the power line, the advent of the big electrical producing and selling corporations into a county can only be compared to the building of railroads and hard surfaced roads. There is no argument. A country cannot hope to be properly developed without all three…

PERSONAL NOTES

Uriah Hevener, Jr., was in town Monday afternoon, on his way to the Levels, to get a herd of seventy head of cattle, which he had bought of T. A. Sydenstricker, F. W. Harper and others.

Mrs. Neal Barlow and Asa Barlow are in Wheeling at the bedside of A. M. Barlow who is there for treatment at a hospital. His affliction is gall stones, and he is in a very serious condition.

Manley W. Trask, an expert printer and general newspaper man, now located at Parsons, is here to scale lumber at the Red Lick Mill near Onoto. On account of impaired health, he had to seek out of doors employment.

Winston L. Herold has bought W. J. Killingsworth’s engine and planing mill and will move them to near Greenbank, where he has a contract to erect a large dwelling for F. H. Warwick.

DIED

Jacob A. Gibson was born April 27, 1871 and fell asleep in Jesus March 24, 1930, at the age of 58 years, 10 months, 24 days.

He was twice married, first to Miss Lille Varner. To this union, one son was born, Winston Gibson. Second to Miss Mollie Kramer; to this union were born eight children, three sons and five daughters. He is survived by his wife and six children, Phillip Gibson, Mrs. Luther Mace, Mrs. Cameron Meeks, Price, Max and Pollie at home.

His remains were laid to rest in the Gibson graveyard before a large crowd of sympathizing friends.

Mrs. Emma Elizabeth Gibson, widow of the late William Gibson, died at her home at Slaty Fork April 4, 1930. Her age was 35 years, having been born March 27, 1895. Burial Saturday afternoon from Mary’s Chapel.

Mrs. Gibson was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Davis Hannah. She became the wife of William Gibson, who lost his life in an accident on a log train six or seven years ago. She is survived by one son, Warwick.

Milburn E. Waugh, aged 19 years, accidentally shot and killed himself Wednesday afternoon, April 2, 1930, at the home of his uncle Elmer Sharp. He and his uncle had left the house to build a fence, and the young man had carried a 32 caliber rifle along to shoot crows. He was also carrying a crosscut saw. He had some difficulty in closing a gate which had come off its hinges. In someway the gun slipped from his hand and fell. The hammer struck the cross piece of the gate, and was discharged. The bullet hit him in the temple and passed through his head, ranging up. He never regained consciousness, and he died a few hours later. On Thursday afternoon, his body was buried at the Sharp graveyard at Stony Creek.

Milburn was the son of W. T. and Elizabeth Sharp Waugh. He is survived by his parents; his brother, Otis, Lloyd and Joe; his sisters, Nellie, Mattie and Norma.

Milburn was a most promising young man. He was putting himself through school and had reached the third year of Edray District High School.

– – –

Isaac P. Dean died at his home on Cochrans Creek March 26, 1930. He passed away peacefully as one going to sleep after a few hours’ illness. Having been born February 18, 1837, his age being 73 years, one month and six days.

His funeral was conducted Thursday afternoon at Mays’ Chapel.

He was married to Miss Rebecca A. Burr. To this union were born ten children, five sons and five daughters. Fours sons and two daughters survive him. They are Mrs. Esco Alderman, Miss Blanch, at home, Ellis, Cecil, Forest and James Dean.

His mother and father died when he was quite young. Mr. Dean was a kind father and a loving husband… He was a man that kept posted on the affairs of the day and could talk intelligently on any subject.