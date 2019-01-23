Orange Chicken with Green Onions
Slow Cooker/Crockpot
1 ½ cups chicken broth
¼ cup teriyaki sauce
3 cloves garlic
¾ cup orange marmalade
½ cup sliced green onions
2 Tbsp. cornstarch
2 lbs. skinless chicken thighs
Rice
Combine chicken broth, teriyaki sauce, garlic, marmalade, ¼ cup green onions and cornstarch in 6-quart crockpot.
Add the chicken and turn to coat.
Cover and cook on low for 8-to-9 hours.
Serve with rice.
Sprinkle remaining green onions on top.
May sprinkle with walnuts, if desired.
Corn Casserole
1 can Campbell’s Condensed Cheddar Cheese Soup
¼ cup milk
1 Tbsp. butter, melted
Dash of ground red pepper
16 oz. frozen whole corn, thawed
4 oz. can green chopped green chiles
1 can French fried onions
Preheat oven to 350º
Mix soup, milk, butter, pepper, corn, chiles and 2/3 cup fried onions in a 1½ quart casserole dish.
Bake for 25 minutes or until the mixture is hot and bubbling.
Stir.
Sprinkle the remaining fried onions on top, and bake for another 5 minutes or until the onions are golden brown.