Orange Chicken with Green Onions

Slow Cooker/Crockpot

1 ½ cups chicken broth

¼ cup teriyaki sauce

3 cloves garlic

¾ cup orange marmalade

½ cup sliced green onions

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

2 lbs. skinless chicken thighs

Rice

Combine chicken broth, teriyaki sauce, garlic, marmalade, ¼ cup green onions and cornstarch in 6-quart crockpot.

Add the chicken and turn to coat.

Cover and cook on low for 8-to-9 hours.

Serve with rice.

Sprinkle remaining green onions on top.

May sprinkle with walnuts, if desired.

Corn Casserole

1 can Campbell’s Condensed Cheddar Cheese Soup

¼ cup milk

1 Tbsp. butter, melted

Dash of ground red pepper

16 oz. frozen whole corn, thawed

4 oz. can green chopped green chiles

1 can French fried onions

Preheat oven to 350º

Mix soup, milk, butter, pepper, corn, chiles and 2/3 cup fried onions in a 1½ quart casserole dish.

Bake for 25 minutes or until the mixture is hot and bubbling.

Stir.

Sprinkle the remaining fried onions on top, and bake for another 5 minutes or until the onions are golden brown.