January 27, 1944

Beverage – Sharp

Roscoe Tremble Beverage and Miss Edith Mae Sharp were united in marriage at Franklin Tuesday, January 11, by the Rev. Lance K. Knowles.

Our Army and Navy Boys

Just before Christmas, Mr. and Mrs. M. F. Jeffries received a card form their son, Ira L. Jeffries, who is a prisoner in the Philippine Military Prison Camp No. 1. He was captured when Bataan fell. He is in fair health, uninjured and improving.

– – –

My friend, Staff Sergeant Charles E. Wilson, son of Moody Wilson, of Marlinton, writes me as follows from Italy:

Dear Mr. Price;

I am writing to inform you of my change of address so that my papers will come directly to me in Italy. I do not want to miss any of the good old home town news. It would be almost like losing my right arm.

I sincerely hope that you folks at home did not slow up the Christmas spirit because we boys were away. We were with you in heart and mind though we could not be with you in person.

Say hello to all our friends and neighbors and many thanks to you for the Times.

Sincerely yours,

Staff Sergeant

Charles E. Wilson

– – –

This letter was received January 4 by Henry Walton from his brother, P. F. C. Imon Walton, who is in Italy:

Hello Brother;

I will try and answer your letter I received today. I sure was glad to hear from you. Well, this leaves me O.K. for this time, and I hope it will find you the same.

How is Buddy? Well, I hope. Tell him hello for me.

Well, I guess it is getting pretty cold back at my good old home town by now.

I sure hope this war ends soon, so we can come home to stay. News is scarce, so I will have to close pretty soon. I hope you all have a merry Christmas and a very happy New Year. I guess I’ll not have a merry Christmas over here.

I guess you know just about how I feel, and would like to know where I am located. I am in Italy and it is awful wet.

I will close for this time.

Tell everybody to write to me, for it is lonesome over here.

So long and goodbye,

Your brother,

Imon

This letter was received by Mrs. Edgar Walton from her brother, P. F. C. Harlan Dean, who is somewhere overseas.

December 2, 1943

I will write you again in answer to your letter I received yesterday. I was real glad to hear from you and to know you were all well. It seems odd to hear of Floyd going to school. He was so small when I left. I bet Wilburn is awfully cute now, too.

It was pretty cold here this morning, and it gets cold in the evening, although it is not near as cold here as there.

Yes, we all pray for this war to end soon. I would say five front lines soldiers pray more in a month’s time than one hundred soldiers in the States. Well, they are just lucky, I guess, to be in the States.

I will close. Answer real soon, and kiss the kiddies for me.

Love,

Harlan

PERSONAL NOTES

Mrs. Leon Ervin left last week for San Francisco, California, to visit her husband, of the Sea Bees, who is stationed there.

Mr. and Mrs. James McGraw left last week for Akron, Ohio, where they will spend two weeks with Mrs. McGraw’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Barb. They were accompanied by Guy King, who will visit his wife, the former Miss Nancy Barb, who is now employed in Akron.

Fred L. Gwinn is quite ill at his home on Drennen Ridge.

Mrs. Harding Bankhead and daughters, Frances and Jean Elizabeth, are spending some time with Mrs. Bankhead’s sisters, Misses Rebecca and Martha Hill.

Mrs. Daniel Higgins has returned to the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A. W. Beverage, after spending some time with her uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Milburn Sharp.

Jane Ruckman is visiting her grandmother, Mrs. Everette Ruckman, on Knapps Creek.