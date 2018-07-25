Red Hat Favorites

From the Purple Pansies

Roast and Gravy

Lois Young

64 oz. chuck or shoulder roast

2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. pepper

1 can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1 pkg. dry onion soup mix

Sprinkle meat with a little salt and pepper. Place roast on large piece of foil and spread with cream of mushroom soup.

Sprinkle with the dry onion soup mix.

Wrap tightly and place in pan.

Bake in preheated 300º oven for 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

Recipe makes it own gravy around meat.

Holiday Quiche

Ina Montgomery

1 lb. mild sausage

1 lb. hot sausage

12 eggs

1 cup small curd cottage cheese

3 cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup butter

1 tsp. baking powder

2 cups fresh mushrooms, sliced

1/4 cup onion, finely chopped

1 can green chilies, chopped and drained

In large skillet, cook sausages until no longer pink; drain.

Make sure the cooked sausage crumbles are of desired size.

In large mixing bowl, beat eggs, cheeses, flour, butter and baking powder.

Stir in mushrooms, onion, chilies and sausage.

Transfer mixture to two greased 9-inch pie plates.

Sprinkle with parmesan cheese.

Bake at 375º for 35 to 40 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean.

Garnish with grated parmesan cheese and green and red pepper strips.