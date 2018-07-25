EUGENE SIMMONS, OF the Marlinton Rotary Club, was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow at the club’s annual dinner July 23 at Mountain Quest Inn in Frost. Simmons has been an active member of Rotary for more than 50 years. Also in attendance was Simmons’ wife and Rotary club member Linda; sons, David, and wife, Allison, Dustin and Daniel; and his grandchildren. Pictured above are Marlinton Rotary members and Paul Harris Fellows, l to r: Kenny Woods, club president; Phillip Cain; Roger Trusler, club vice-president; Simmons; Roy Gibson; and Jim Ferguson, District Governor of Rotary District 7550. J. Hollandsworth photo