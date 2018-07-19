Red Hat Favorites

From the Purple Pansies

Laura Dean’s

Dream Cake

Mary Lou Dilley

1 box white or yellow cake mix

Mix as directed.

Bake in 2 or 3 round cake pans.

After cake has cooled, poke hole in tops with fork.

Topping

1 can condensed milk

1 pkg. Dream Whip, prepared as directed

1 cup coconut, shredded

Pour about 1/8 of a cup of condensed milk over each layer.

When stacking, use Dream Whip and coconut for icing between each layer.

Generously cover the top of the cake.

May use Cool Whip.

Johnna’s Chicken

Noodle Soup

Dreama Burns

4 chicken thighs

4 chicken legs

chicken broth

water

4 carrots, cut up

2 onions, cut up

3 celery stalks, cut up

4 potatoes, diced

1 pkg. noodles

salt, pepper and parsley to taste

Boil chicken thighs and legs in chicken broth and water until done.

Let cool and take meat off of the bone.

Cut meat to desired size.

Add carrots, onions and celery to broth and cook until almost done.

Add diced potatoes and finish cooking until done.

Boil noodles according to package directions.

Drain noodles and add to soup.

Add more chicken broth, if needed.

Add salt, pepper and parsley.