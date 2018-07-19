Maggie Hammons Parker, singer, banjo player and storyteller, is pictured here with a walking stick near her home at Stillwell, below Marlinton. Photograph taken in 1972 by Carl Fleischhauer. (Courtesy of Betty Rae Weiford, ID: PHP001798)

