Mexican Corn Bread

Mrs. Glenn Shrader

1 cup cottage cheese

2 eggs

1 green pepper

1 cup corn meal

1 tsp. salt

1 cup cream style corn

½ cup sharp cheddar cheese

1 small red pepper

1 tsp. baking powder

¼ cup bacon drippings.

Mix all together.

Bake at 350º for 1 hour

Serve with baked beans and salad.

Date Nut Bread

Mrs. Thomas Smith

1 pkg. dates, chopped

1 tsp. soda

2 cups boiling water

Pour water over dates and soda, let cool.

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. salt

3 tsp. vanilla

3 Tbsp. melted shortening

4 cups flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 cup nuts, chopped

Cream sugar and shortening, add eggs.

Add flour alternately with dates.

Add rest of ingredients.

Bake in 2 loaf pans for 1 hour at 325º.