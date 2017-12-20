Mexican Corn Bread
Mrs. Glenn Shrader
1 cup cottage cheese
2 eggs
1 green pepper
1 cup corn meal
1 tsp. salt
1 cup cream style corn
½ cup sharp cheddar cheese
1 small red pepper
1 tsp. baking powder
¼ cup bacon drippings.
Mix all together.
Bake at 350º for 1 hour
Serve with baked beans and salad.
Date Nut Bread
Mrs. Thomas Smith
1 pkg. dates, chopped
1 tsp. soda
2 cups boiling water
Pour water over dates and soda, let cool.
2 cups sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp. salt
3 tsp. vanilla
3 Tbsp. melted shortening
4 cups flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1 cup nuts, chopped
Cream sugar and shortening, add eggs.
Add flour alternately with dates.
Add rest of ingredients.
Bake in 2 loaf pans for 1 hour at 325º.