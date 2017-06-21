Marlinton UMC

Tasting Tea

Hot Milk Cake

Mary Frances Barlow

4 eggs

2 cups sugar

2 cups flour

½ cup margarine

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. almond extract

1 cup milk

¼ tsp. salt

Beat eggs thoroughly

Slowly add sugar.

Sift dry ingredients

Add to egg and sugar mixture with vanilla and almond extract.

Heat milk and butter to boiling point and add to mixture.

Mix thoroughly.

Pour into an oiled tube pan.

Bake about 45 minutes at 325º

Zucchini Bar Cookies

Marietta Stemple

8 cups peeled, seeded, chopped zucchini ( about three pounds)

2/3 cup lemon juice

1 cup sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp. nutmeg

In a large pan over medium low heat, cook and stir zucchini and lemon juice, 15 to 20 minutes, or until tender.

Add sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Crust for

Zucchini Bar Cookies

4 cups flour

2 cups sugar

1 ½ cups butter or margarine

1 tsp. cinnamon

Combine flour and sugar in bowl.

Cut in cold butter until mixture is course crumbs.

Stir ½ cup into zucchini mixture.

Then press half of the remaining crust mixture onto a greased 15” x10” x 1” cookie sheet.

Spread zucchini mixture on top of crumbs.

Crumble remaining crust mix on top.

Sprinkle with 1 tsp. cinnamon

Bake at 375º for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden and bubbly.

Cool and cut into squares.