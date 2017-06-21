Marlinton UMC
Tasting Tea
Hot Milk Cake
Mary Frances Barlow
4 eggs
2 cups sugar
2 cups flour
½ cup margarine
2 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. vanilla extract
½ tsp. almond extract
1 cup milk
¼ tsp. salt
Beat eggs thoroughly
Slowly add sugar.
Sift dry ingredients
Add to egg and sugar mixture with vanilla and almond extract.
Heat milk and butter to boiling point and add to mixture.
Mix thoroughly.
Pour into an oiled tube pan.
Bake about 45 minutes at 325º
Zucchini Bar Cookies
Marietta Stemple
8 cups peeled, seeded, chopped zucchini ( about three pounds)
2/3 cup lemon juice
1 cup sugar
1 tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp. nutmeg
In a large pan over medium low heat, cook and stir zucchini and lemon juice, 15 to 20 minutes, or until tender.
Add sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg.
Crust for
Zucchini Bar Cookies
4 cups flour
2 cups sugar
1 ½ cups butter or margarine
1 tsp. cinnamon
Combine flour and sugar in bowl.
Cut in cold butter until mixture is course crumbs.
Stir ½ cup into zucchini mixture.
Then press half of the remaining crust mixture onto a greased 15” x10” x 1” cookie sheet.
Spread zucchini mixture on top of crumbs.
Crumble remaining crust mix on top.
Sprinkle with 1 tsp. cinnamon
Bake at 375º for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden and bubbly.
Cool and cut into squares.