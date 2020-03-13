Subscribe Today
  Local Stories

    West Virginia schools to close

    By on March 13, 2020

    During Friday’s press conference on COVID-19, Governor Jim Justice announced that all schools in West Virginia will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, until further notice.
    The situation will be monitored, and updates will be provided.

