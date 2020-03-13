West Virginia schools to close

During Friday’s press conference on COVID-19, Governor Jim Justice announced that all schools in West Virginia will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, until further notice.
The situation will be monitored, and updates will be provided.
During Friday’s press conference on COVID-19, Governor Jim Justice announced that all schools in West Virginia will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, until further notice.
more recommended stories
-
COVID-19 Daily Update
3-13-2020 CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West.
-
Precautions and Visitor Restrictions at PMH
In light of the unfolding situation.
-
Pocahontas Center restricts visitors
Pocahontas Center Administrator Jud Worth advises.
-
Arts Council receives STEAM grant for art in the schools
The Pocahontas County Arts Council received.
-
BOE brightens office with student art
Suzanne Stewart Staff Writer At Monday.
-
Watoga Trail Report
Ken Springer Watoga Park Foundation Mister.
-
MTC discusses above and below ground issues
Jaynell Graham Editor During public input.
-
Watoga Trail Report
Ken Springer Watoga Park Foundation The.
-
Around the Forest
by Charles Gabbert, Resource Assistant Monongahela.
-
Commission gives PMH nod to apply for expansion loan
Tim Walker AMR Reporter At Tuesday’s.