Subscribe Today
  • Obituaries

    • Viola Wilfong

    By on March 12, 2020

    Viola Wilfong was born February 20, 1925, and passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
    She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; three brothers, Everett, George and John; a daughter, Donna; and a son, Duane. They are now together again.
    She is survived by her sister, Leola Fenstermaker; her daughters, Lonna Kuntz, (Fred), Dianna Zalar and Johanna Bush, (Larry); a son, Clarence Wilfong, (Janene); 16 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
    Per her wishes, no service will be held.

    more recommended stories

    Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
    Lost your password? Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.