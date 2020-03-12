Viola Wilfong was born February 20, 1925, and passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; three brothers, Everett, George and John; a daughter, Donna; and a son, Duane. They are now together again.
She is survived by her sister, Leola Fenstermaker; her daughters, Lonna Kuntz, (Fred), Dianna Zalar and Johanna Bush, (Larry); a son, Clarence Wilfong, (Janene); 16 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes, no service will be held.
