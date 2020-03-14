COVID-19 Daily Update

3-13-2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in West Virginia.

As of March 13, 2020, at 8:00 p.m., West Virginia, through its public health lab, has tested 31 residents for COVID-19, with 26 results coming back negative and 5 pending.

Now that COVID-19 testing is expanded and available through commercial laboratories and some hospitals, DHHR is only reporting those tests that have been processed through its state public health lab. All positive results obtained by commercial laboratories are reportable to DHHR and are included in the positive case counts.

An information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 has been established. Operators are available 24/7, toll-free at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

For the most up to date information, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19