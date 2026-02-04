Wesley Ed Howard, 93, died Friday, January 30, 2026, at home surrounded by family and friends.

Born July 6, 1932, he was the oldest child and only son of the late Archibald Francis Howard and Floy Geneva DeBarr Howard.

Ed Howard could best be described as a character with a sharp wit, a glint in his eye, a good head for business, and a deep love of his family and the outdoors. He lived through the Great Depression, World War II, Vietnam, Korea, the Gulf War, 9/11, and Covid-19.

He left us on his own terms and died of “old age” in his own home as was his lifelong wish.

Ed moved to his homeplace in Hinkleville when he was three-years old and remained there until the day he died. He learned subsistence farming as a child by necessity during the Depression and World War II and parlayed those skills into being the First President of the Upshur County FFA in 1950, the year he graduated from Buckhannon-Upshur High School.

After completing military service in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, he graduated from WVU with a Major in Agricultural Engineering and a Minor in Business. He used his new degree to obtain a job at Southern States Cooperative as Assistant Manager in Marlinton. During his stay in Marlinton, he met the woman who would become his wife, Geraldine Dilley, who was working as a waitress in a diner he frequented. The couple married in July 1965, and moved back to Buckhannon where Ed became the manager of the Buckhannon Southern States and grew the business into the store that exists today, bringing propane gas to Upshur County, adding lawn and garden equipment, and apparel and became locally famous for his “buy, sell or trade,” philosophy of business. He was named Upshur County Businessman of the year. By the time he retired from Southern States, he was a regional branch manager overseeing multiple stores in the region.

He was an honest businessman and loved to barter, known to some as “Boot” Howard because when you traded with him, you always had to give him “boot,” but you still left with a smile.

Our childhood was spent wandering around the woods in his footsteps as he explained what every plant and tree was and how they were beneficial or dangerous, where and how to look for snakes and bears, and how to avoid both. We fished in our own pond and ate what we caught. Our freezer was always full of venison, and when spring came, we went ramp digging, usually in his own patches on the property. Then came summer and fresh cucumbers in vinegar were always on the kitchen table. He grew delicious tomatoes that we ate by themselves, sliced with a little salt – then there were the fresh watermelon and seed spitting competitions, and the home-made ice cream making with an old-fashioned hand crank ice cream maker. There were strawberries, and blackberries and peaches in abundance – all right there for the picking – grown by his own two hands. When the green beans and corn were coming on, Mom would make a whole “mess” of each, and they were the main course for dinner.

He was a lifelong conservationist, marksmen and dog lover. He trained dogs and competed in field and trail competitions throughout the region, often taking home first place and taught hunting and gun safety. He instilled in us a deep love of nature, the outdoors, and the delicate balance of all living things without saying a word he showed us in the garden, in the woods, and at the pond.

He was a hands-on father and even more present for his grandchildren and eventually great-grandchildren. In addition to hunting, fishing, and gardening, he took us boating and water skiing, participated in Easter Egg Hunts, bonfires, wiener roasts, and taught us all how to play poker with pennies, candy, and bubble gum, and loved all our family get togethers.

He was always up for a fun time, quick with a joke and had a natural, easy laughter. He had a sparkle in his eye and grin on his face until the end.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Abby Beth Hoge; and his sister, Anna Lee Howard Robinson.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Geraldine May Dilley Howard; daughters, Edwina Howard-Jack and Kimberly Francis Howard; grandchildren, Ronald Wesley Woody, Seth Frisby-Jack and Taylor Smith; great-grandchildren, Adalaide Smith, Grace Woody, Easton Jack and Weston Jack; step great-grandchildren, Colton Smith, Coby Smith, Autum Smith, Summer Smith and Frankie Tussey.

Special thanks to his caregivers whom he adored, Becky Martin, Crystal Wilt, Lilly Huff, Carrie Rice, Zoe Williams, and Sarah Wilt. Special thanks also to WVU Hospice.

He will be deeply missed and always remembered by all who knew him. Services are still pending at this time.

