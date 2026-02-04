Mark Anthony Foe, 48, of Cass, passed away Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at home.

Born November 7, 1977, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Kermit and Lucy Friel Foe.

Mark worked several jobs at Cass Scenic Railroad for 27 years.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Ann Foe, of Cass; daughters, Summer Rayne Foe, of Cass, and Makayla Smith, of Iowa; two sisters; one brother; three grandchildren, all in Iowa; numerous aunts and uncles; several nephews; and numerous friends that were like family.

There are no services planned at this time.

Online condolences may be shared at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com