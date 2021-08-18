Wayne Sanford Kinnison, 77, of Finchville, Kentucky, died Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center at Norton Hospital. \r\n\r\nBorn at Bruffey Creek, he was a son of the late Neal and Nancy Louise Vaughn Kinnison. \r\n\r\nWayne was a US Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fly fishing and collecting knives and animal skins. A jack-of-all trades, he hand-crafted violins and various leather items.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Petra Kinnison; a daughter, Brittany McNutt Sanders; and a brother, Dwight Kinnison.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by his wife of more than six years, Dianne Kinnison, of Finchville, Kentucky; children, Ryan McNutt, of Fredricksburg, Virginia, Anna McNutt, of Shelbyville Kentucky, and Corey McNutt, of Stafford Virginia; brothers, Glenn Kinnison, of Arbovale, and Edwin Lynn Kinnison; sisters, Judy Myers, and husband, Matthew, of Front Royal, Virginia, and Sandra Kinnison, of Elkins; sister-in-law, Sue Kinnison, of Hillsboro; and many nieces and nephews. \r\n\r\nThere will be no service at this time.\r\n\r\nExpressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, Kentucky 40223. \r\n\r\nArrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, Kentucky, and condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com