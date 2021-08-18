[caption id="attachment_82709" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/08\/DSC_0082.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="447" class="size-full wp-image-82709" \/> Belladonna \u201clilies,\u201d also referred to as \u201cnaked ladies.\u201d[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nAs the temperature hovered around the 90-degree mark last week, I hope you\u2019ll forgive me for looking forward to cooler weather.\r\n\r\nAround these parts, where weather forecasting by the \u201cold wives\u2019 tale\u201d method is, even now, not unusual, Belladonna \u201clilies\u201d- or \u201cnaked ladies,\u201d as many know them, are thought by some to predict the date of the first hard frost of fall.\r\n\r\nBelladonnas get their nickname because at this time of year, when they\u2019re blooming, these amaryllis lilies boast blossoms on thin, \u201cnaked,\u201d stalks - their leaves having dropped away in the spring.\r\n\r\nThe story goes that the first hard frost will come six weeks after belladonnas drop their blooms.\r\n\r\nOdd that a flower native to South Africa should have come to be a predictor of the first fall frost in Appalachia.\r\n\r\nGoldenrod is another flower of late summer which is known for prognosticating about frost.\r\n\r\nThe old people used to say that when you see the first goldenrod blooms, you can expect a frost in six weeks.\u00a0\r\n\r\nI\u2019ve generally found the predictions of the \u201cnaked ladies\u201d and the goldenrod to be fairly accurate.\r\n\r\nBut this year, I have a meteorological dilemma.\r\n\r\nSome belladonna blossoms have started to die, but my goldenrod hasn\u2019t yet started to bloom.\r\n\r\nYikes.\r\n\r\nShall we just say that the first killing frost will probably arrive sometime between mid-September and mid-October?\r\n\r\nAnd, by the way, you\u2019ll want to mark the date of the last thunderstorm in September, because our first snowfall will be due exactly six weeks after that.\r\n\r\nOr sometime around then.